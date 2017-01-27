Involve Medical Affairs Teams in Planning Activities Two Years Ahead of Anticipated Product Launch

Pharmaceutical, biotech and device organizations alike rely on the expertise of multiple groups to support successful product launches. Internal functions that propel products toward launch and registration stages include research and development, medical affairs and commercial groups. As an example, research and development teams carefully investigate product safety, effectiveness and efficacy. Additionally, medical affairs staff may facilitate scientific communications with external stakeholders and validate the product messaging that commercial teams develop.

Findings from a recent Cutting Edge Information study emphasize the importance of early launch planning activities coupled with consistent levels of medical affairs involvement. Life science companies typically involve medical affairs teams two years ahead of launch — as products approach late-stage development. Researchers examining the percentage of products that medical affairs teams support by lifecycle stage found that 18% of medical affairs-supported products are in either Phase 3a or Phase 3b. Another 18% of the products that medical affairs teams support have reached the launch window.

Even so, factors like anticipated launch complexity, associated regulatory requirements and the availability of in-house resources may alter company timelines. One small pharmaceutical company — with products that require standard Phase 3 studies — initiates its medical affairs-focused planning activities as early as three years ahead of launch. Another small pharma — with products that rarely require Phase 3 studies — delays medical affairs involvement until 18 months before launch.