Bringing Medical Affairs Objectives to the Next Level

The life science industry is rapidly changing, and one of the most critical and exciting pivot points is medical affairs. Over the last decade or so, medical affairs objectives have transformed from merely healthcare provider (HCP) communications to data generation, interfunctional support and patient engagement. With these goals in mind, medical affairs teams prove their value, drive patient-centricity and greatly elevate their status within their companies.

Cutting Edge Information’s report, Medical Affairs Patient-Centricity and Proving Value: A Comprehensive Analysis of Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Research, tracks medical affairs’ progression from its original objectives to forward-looking, next-level goals (Figure 1). The research pulls from CEI’s extensive medical affairs research to investigate how individual subfunctions traditionally measure value and how teams could reinvent these metrics to promulgate their worth. For instance, medical publications teams can go beyond tracking the number of abstracts and manuscripts they produce to measuring how those publications actually impact disease awareness and HCP engagement.

Figure 1: The Evolution of Medical Affairs Objectives

The next medical affairs objective beyond proving value is patient-centricity. For this research, CEI analysts asked medical affairs executives how they think different medical affairs groups can become more patient-centric before, during and after launch. Figure 2 gives an overview of surveyed executives’ responses.

Surveyed executives largely report gathering patient insights as a key patient-centric activity during prelaunch and launch stages. These insights are invaluable for writing well-rounded publications and patient-focused call center standard response documents.

During post-launch, however, surveyed executives largely stress that teams should conduct patient education and institute patient support call centers. With these measures in place, medical affairs teams can directly help patients better understand their disease states and treatment options.

Figure 2: Methods to Be More Patient-Centric: Medical Communications Activities

Medical affairs objectives have shifted tremendously over the past years, but the transformation is far from complete. As teams advance their value metrics and establish more patient-centric methods, medical affairs may develop even more innovative ways to integrate real-world evidence, HCP communications and overall medical knowledge to drive home value and bring their function to the next level.

To learn more about the research findings in Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Patient-Centricity and Proving Value: A Comprehensive Analysis of Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Research report, download the report summary here.