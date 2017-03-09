Involve Medical Affairs Teams Early to Support Niche Product Launches

Medical affairs launch success depends on planning enough time to support a product’s unique need. As such, teams help ensure a successful launch by adjusting activity timelines accordingly. Cutting Edge Information’s Designing Medical Affairs Strategy 1.2: Medical Affairs Product Launch Series explores teams’ medical affairs launch timelines for different activities that support a product during its launch window. The module finds that medical publications, medical information and company-driven medical education teams begin activities to support niche products much earlier than they do for blockbuster products. Specifically, CEI analysts find that:

Sixty-percent of medical publications teams that support a blockbuster product initiate activities during or after product launch. The earliest a surveyed team starts is Phase 3a.

Medical publications teams that support niche products are more likely to begin activities earlier in the lifecycle. Forty-percent start during Phase 1 while only 20% wait until after launch.

Similarly, 75% of medical information teams begin supporting niche products by Phase 3a compared to 20% of those supporting blockbuster products.

Among surveyed teams conducting company-driven medical education, 40% that support niche products begin these activities before launch. Only 20% begin activities around blockbuster products prior to launch.

The difference in medical affairs launch timelines between teams responsible for niche products and blockbuster products is likely due to patient population size. Rarer indications are more poorly understood and so require a longer commitment to medical education and information. As a result, teams supporting niche products begin these activities earlier. By contrast, patients and physicians are more likely to have a greater understanding of conditions that affect large populations. Because these stakeholders have fewer questions about the disease state, medical affairs teams responsible for blockbuster products do not need to provide patient support or medical education as early.