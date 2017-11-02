Tracking Medical Affairs Launch Spend as a Percentage of Peak Annual Revenue

Well folks, it’s finally here: the tenth and final module of this iteration of our Medical Affairs Product Launch Series. And this one is perhaps the most exciting of all because — for the first time — Cutting Edge Information presents medical affairs launch spend as a percentage of the product’s projected peak annual revenue in its launch market. These data put medical affairs spend into context, in effect normalizing the data across product types and regions.

For example, let’s say Company A is launching a product in the US and plans to spend $1.2 million on medical affairs. The team anticipates the product will earn $240 million in revenue in the US. Meanwhile, a team may plan to launch a product in Pakistan, expecting it to generate $50 million in that market and investing $250,000 in medical affairs. Even though the two teams’ budgets and revenues are drastically different, both of their medical affairs spends equate to 0.5% of the product’s projected revenue in the launch markets.

With this logic in mind, our tenth module presents the range and average percentage of peak revenue surveyed teams spend on medical affairs for four periods:

Two years before product launch

One year before product launch

Launch year

Product’s first year on market

Average Percentage of Projected Peak Annual Product Revenue in Target Market Spent on Medical Affairs

Figure 1 gives you a little teaser for what’s in store. As expected, the average percentage dedicated to medical affairs drastically increases — over 1800% actually — between two years before launch to the product’s first year on market. And that is just for overall medical affairs launch spend.

The module also explores the percentage of revenue that teams spend on thought leader development, medical science liaisons (MSLs), medical publications and medical information throughout the launch window. Some of these functions — especially MSLs — have an even more dramatic increase. Check out Launch Window Spend as a Percentage of Revenue 1.10: Medical Affairs Product Launch Series to see how your medical affairs launch spend stacks up.