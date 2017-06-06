Med Device Compliance: 11 Runs and a Brawl

CBI’s 2017 Medical Device Compliance Congress was an amazing event, but sometimes being amazing isn’t enough. MDCC has a lot in common with the Houston Astros. The Houston Astros have pitchers throwing unhittable sinkers, fielders that seem to teleport towards fly balls, and batters that guarantee at least one kid at every game goes home with a souvenir ball.

Day 1 of MDCC was like the Astros season thus far: incredible. CBI organized a conference with its top talent. Chairperson and industry giant Victoria Browning led a seemingly endless lineup of remarkable panelist, vivid presenters, and even a few controversial standout performances (I’m looking at you Asst. US Attorney Gregg Shapiro).

Day 2 of MDCC was setup to be just as remarkable as day 1, but MDCC found itself in the exact same position as the Houston Astros. Just two days ago the Astros mounted the largest come-back since 1962, scoring 11 runs in a single inning and eventually beating the Minnesota Twins 16-8. It was one of the greatest innings in the history of baseball. I’m guessing that until now, you hadn’t heard anything about that game. Just like the Astros, the conference fielded a team of once-in-a-life time talent, but just like the Astros, nobody seemed to notice them.

You see, nothing catches attention of the masses like a bench clearing brawl. And the same day that the Astros played the best inning in 55 years of baseball, the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants put on a barn-burner that will likely never be forgotten. Video of the incident has been viewed 9182 times since I started writing this article.

CBI, the conference organizer, had a bit of a barn-burner itself. CMS director Robin Usi was scheduled to speak about changes to the CMS platform for Open Payments Reporting during a breakout session on Day 2, quickly followed by an Open Payments discussion with executives from 5 of the largest companies in the industry. While that doesn’t sound exciting, the same regulators who enforce CMS Open Payments just wrapped up a brawl with Olympus Corp. that saw the company hit with a $646 million penalty. (For what it’s worth, I’d rather be hit with a pitch.)

CMS Open Payments Reporting is just one facet of the Sunshine Act – a critical regulatory action among the multitude of new anti-bribery and anti-corruption (ABAC) laws. These laws are squeezing the world wide medical device industry and sucking billions of dollars out of company bullpens. When the conversation turns to ABAC, everything else gets shut out.

Ideally, effective use of systems like Open Payments Reporting will enable both visibility and trust between government and industry. But transparency comes with the risk of occasionally needing to defend your company’s decisions. Compliance teams are preparing themselves with strong data to support compliant and competitive payments to health care professionals. Because let’s be honest, as much as we all like to watch a brawl, nobody wants to be the next $646 million throw down.

For those who are wondering, I did watch the Astros 11 run inning. I also stuck around for the non-ABAC sessions of the conference. Those session were the most informative, insightful, and relevant discussions I’ve seen at any conference. Unfortunately, there won’t be any replays of those sessions. You can watch this video of the Astros instead!

https://youtu.be/1booP9xYjbA

Cutting Edge Information is the fair market value data provider for 50+ medical technology companies or divisions because we understand that your needs are different than pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. To learn more, download the FMVConnect brochure.