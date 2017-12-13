Measuring Digital Initiative ROI

One of the greatest challenges in marketing is calculating and measuring digital initiative ROI (return on investment). A new study by Cutting Edge Information, Pharmaceutical Marketing, finds that responsibility typically falls to the brand team. The study also finds that the majority of teams evaluate the ROI of the entire digital strategy rather than the ROI of each separate digital channel (Figure 1). Another digital marketing challenge is when teams conduct these evaluations, 65% consider both hard metrics — such as the number of online views — and soft metrics — such as the impact on company objectives.

Looking at specific metrics, the research shows that the majority of teams use some combination of financial data, number of followers, number of click-throughs, rates of web traffic and bounce rate. Web traffic and bounce rates are the most common. Nevertheless, bounce rate has a much lower median impact rating compared to some other metrics, such as the number of click-throughs.

Surveyed teams also provide insight into the types of methods they use to determine which digital channels are best for engaging users. Namely, 58% of teams each use Google Analytics Software and consumer surveys. The third most common method, vanity URLs, trails far behind at 25%.

Even with these different methods, calculating digital ROI has its challenges and limitations. For instance, one challenge is determining the relationship between commercial objectives and digital initiatives, which receives an average 6.9 rating out of 10 (where 10 is most challenging) among surveyed teams.

Worse still, one particular interviewee stresses that some of his client companies struggle because some of their strategies are non-promotional in nature. For instance, they may focus on physician education. In these situations, measuring ROI may be a sensitive or noncompliant endeavor — especially if medical affairs houses digital activities. Instead, teams may try to measure the effectiveness or impact of an initiative by analyzing the specific content.

However, the challenge with the highest median rating is the length of time it takes to establish value. The interviewed consultant argues that it is difficult for his client to measure the ROI of its initiatives because the product is still in early launch stages — only having been on the market for seven months. While some teams begin evaluating their initiatives immediately, surveyed teams wait an average two months before they start evaluating their traditional digital channels. Nevertheless, teams tend to start evaluating social media initiatives only a month after they launch.

