Marketing and Managed Markets Groups Can Enhance Your Team’s Market Access Launch Strategy

Looking to build a successful market access launch strategy? Incorporating multiple groups can bring in valuable expertise and enhance your team’s performance. In particular, marketing and managed markets groups have payer relationship experience that can boost your team’s market access strategy around product launch. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Managing Market Access Launch Activities, finds that most surveyed teams bring in these groups as part of their market access launch strategy. Figure 1 shows the percentage of teams that involve different groups in market access launch activities.

One hundred percent of surveyed market access and marketing groups assist with market access launch.

Seventy-five percent of managed market groups are involved with market access launch.

Tending to payers’ needs is a crucial component of a successful market access launch strategy. Market access teams that involve marketing groups in launch activities can take advantage of their unique experience. Said an interviewed Company A executive about marketing involvement, “You are dealing with someone that understands payer.” Marketing groups may get involved with market access teams before launch to aide with product commercialization for payers. After launch, they may help train field forces on product marketing materials.

Managed markets groups can also play an important role in a market access launch strategy. These groups may help meet payer needs by delivering key product information—like health economics and comparative effectiveness data. Additionally, managed markets staff support market access launches by maintaining a consistent message to payers and other external stakeholders that oversee product reimbursement.

Figure 1: Percentage of Company Groups Involved With General Market Access Launch Activities, By Group Type