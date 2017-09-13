Defining Health Economics and a Market Access Field Force and Their Targets

Delivering health economics (HE) data to healthcare stakeholders is critical for product and company success. For this reason, teams establish some type of market access field force responsible for disseminating this information. But these market access field forces may differ drastically. Some companies create dedicated managed care liaison (MCL) teams while others may contract health outcomes liaison (HOL) teams from a vendor. Still, other companies will forgo a dedicated team and instead create a hybrid MSL-HOL group. Cutting Edge Information’s recently published report Health Economics Field Forces explores different models that surveyed and interviewed executives employ for their market access field forces.

One of the largest features distinguishing a market access field force is their target stakeholders. Surveyed data indicate that HOL teams are more likely to target both healthcare providers (HCPs) and population health decision-makers than MCLs, who tend to target just the latter group. Owing to these differences in audience, more MCL teams report to the commercial side of an organization than surveyed HOLs. Overall, there are differences among different established field force teams and in how teams build a market access field force to best suit their needs.

Companies largely agree that there needs to be a field force responsible for disseminating HE data to industry stakeholders. But they differ in terms of who that field force is and which stakeholders they target. For instance, Top 10 Company B’s US team divides its medical field force into two categories (See figure below):

MSLs: This group calls upon individual prescribers, such as key opinion leaders (KOLs) and academic centers. They are responsible for only one or two products within a specific therapeutic area.