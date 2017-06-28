Company Size Effects the Number of Market Access Activities Teams Are Responsible For

Market access groups can oversee a wide range of important functions within life science organizations. These market access activities may include payer relationship management, pricing functions, health economics and other research aimed at creating a product value story. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Global Market Access Strategies: Building Payer Relationships Through Comprehensive Value Stories, finds that the number of activities that market access teams are involved in often depends on the company size. Whereas large company teams have more staff to handle activities, small company market access teams are more likely to wear several hats and perform a broader range of tasks.

For CEI’s report, research analysts surveyed market access teams to determine which activities they are involved with. Figure 1 breaks down market access activity involvement by company size, comparing Top 10, Top 50 and Small company teams. The report finds that Small company market access teams are involved in more activity subfunctions than their larger counterparts.

More than half of surveyed small company teams are involved in six of the seven specified market access activities. A minority of small company teams (47%) are involved with patient-reported outcomes research, although even fewer Top 10 and Top 50 company teams are involved in this activity.

The majority of Top 10 company teams are involved with five activities: market access strategy, product pricing, launch sequencing, payer relationships and health economics and outcomes research. More than half of Top 50 company teams are involved in the same activities, except for health economics and outcomes research.

Figure 1: Market Access Team Involvement, by Subfunction and Company Type

The finding that Small company teams are involved in more market access activities is not surprising given that they typically have fewer resources to work with. With fewer total staff, smaller companies often task their teams with a wider range of responsibilities. On the contrary, large companies are more likely to have ample specialized staff dedicated to only a few specific functions. As a result, their market access teams are less likely to be involved in as many activities as Small company teams are.

To learn more about our Global Market Access Strategies report, download the summary here.