Managing Thought Leader Relationships

Managing thought leader relationships has become an increasingly important part of the overall market push for a new product. Gaining valuable insights from your Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) can make a difference to a company and its product. Companies that maintain positive interactions between their KOLs and field forces have shown increased product launch success.

Our in-house research has discovered that approximately one third of surveyed life sciences companies manage thought leader relationships by actively gathering direct feedback from their KOLs. As some companies find alternative ways to communicate with their KOLs to gain insights on their own, others work with vendors to gain additional and more in depth valuable data.

As a result, companies seek out KOL feedback to help them learn how to better manage thought leader relationships and gain the insights they need to advance their products. By gathering data directly from KOLs, companies collect insights about their field forces that they wouldn’t otherwise know. As shown in Figure 1.1, the process to gather KOL feedback follows 8 simple steps.

It is important for drug and device companies to work closely with their KOL feedback vendor to assure that KOLs answer their most important questions. When we have worked with clients on KOL feedback engagements, we began by understanding what data would help the client companies expand activities with their target HCPs. The biggest benefit to the client is that they can customize the feedback surveys match current short- or long-term needs. Having the ability to customize each survey enables companies to collect the most appropriate insights and enhance their operations.

Whereas some companies work with their KOLs independently, others have expressed that they either have trouble getting or staying in contact with their KOLs. Another challenge is that companies that try to collect feedback directly from HCPs have found that the doctors are too polite to tell them all of the negative details they would normally tell someone not affiliated with the company. This is where working with an experienced third-party vendor comes in handy. A third-party vendor affords the benefit of blinding and aggregating the feedback so that HCPs won’t feel that their comments will be singled out for criticism.

Cutting Edge Information works with life sciences companies to gather HCP and KOL insights in as short of an amount of time that is possible. If you’re looking for additional ways to manage thought leader relationships, gathering insights from these thought leaders is the first place to start. From there, its key to maintain great communication and build trust between these personnel, as this can benefit a team and its product years down the road.

Interested in getting to know more about our KOL Feedback Service? Feel free to visit our website to learn more – kolfeedback.com.