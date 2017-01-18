Major Factors Influencing Outsourcing Drug Safety Surveillance

For many pharmacovigilance teams outsourcing drug safety surveillance activities is a common practice. Teams that are lacking resources, or looking to lessen their drug safety responsibilities, may look to these vendors for the staff and experience that they need. While some teams were hesitant to delegate the critical drug safety activities in the past, an interviewed executive from a Top 20 company noted that “the vendor space has become more mature and more trustworthy.” With this evolution, the executive believes that using vendors will become more prevalent in the industry.

Drug safety surveillance teams outsource operations in several ways based on the individual team’s circumstances and preferences. Along with these factors, outsourcing practices also depend on the capabilities of the vendor. For Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmacovigilance report, CEI surveyed pharmacovigilance teams about their vendor preferences.

A large majority (75%) of surveyed teams favor vendors that provide both turnkey and ad hoc services. These vendors allow teams to choose whether to entrust them with all drug safety surveillance initiatives or just certain ones.

Among all surveyed teams, only one prefers vendors that outsource each activity individually. This type of vendor allows teams to choose which vendors will handle specific activities.

Seventeen percent of surveyed teams prefer vendors who provide only turnkey solutions. These third-parties can complete all of the necessary pharmacovigilance activities.



These outsourcing preferences and requirements vary from company to company. Vendors often customize their platforms to best fit the needs of each client’s product. Properly utilizing these third-party vendors can greatly improve a company’s pharmacovigilance team success, leading to more successful product launches.