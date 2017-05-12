The Importance of Maintaining Patient Adherence Teams

Companies that maintain patient adherence are as well-defined as those who display successful outcomes with their patients taking their medications how they are intended to. In the pharmaceutical world today, patient adherence is as expressed by one of our interviewees, “a multibillion-dollar challenge for the pharma industry”. In Figure 1.1, you will see that in 2012 our research showed 71% of surveyed groups reported having a dedicated patient adherence team, yet in 2016 this rate dropped to only 47%. The big question was, what caused this major drop displaying less pharmaceutical companies able to maintain a patient adherence team?

Some may look at this statistic as patient adherence becoming less important, however, our recent studies would show just the opposite. The change in the percentage of teams with dedicated groups may indicate that patient adherence is being incorporated into other groups, for example, brand teams. One of our survey participants explained that their patient adherence program falls under the brand team now, as this team now takes on patient adherence activities as it is a part of their job description.

Brand teams stepping in and working with teams to maintain patient adherence is more common than some would think. Typically, about 50% of or survey participants explained that their brand teams are responsible for all closing decisions concerning patient adherence. However, this scope could typically vary with companies due to their differences in geographic scope, company size, and geography. But, if you’re looking for ways to maintain patient adherence within your team, this might be a great place to start. Consider all your options and talk more with all teams within the company to discover who and what ways you can maintain patient adherence.

Figure 1.1: Presence of Dedicated Patient Adherence Team: 2012 versus 2016