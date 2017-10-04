Examining Global Launch Sequencing Trends and Strategies Among Pharmaceutical Companies

Determining the ideal global launch sequence for pharmaceutical products often requires extensive research and planning. While product specific factors — such as marketed indications, available evidence and competitors — will affect the strategy, there are several overall launch sequencing trends that companies may consider when planning launch sequences.

Traditionally, major Western markets in Europe and the US have been the most crucial targets companies consider when designing a product’s global launch sequence. Receiving early approval at a high price point in these countries helps teams establish a strong base for future launches in other regions. Some smaller markets even use the European countries as reference points when considering product approval in their counties. Along with influencing decisions in other markets, launching products in high population areas at a strong price point can provide significant financial support for ongoing operations and later launch waves.

Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmaceutical Launch Sequencing report examines launch sequencing trends, organization and strategies. Figure 1 shows a prototypical launch sequence for many pharmaceutical companies. Frequently, team prioritize high revenue markets, followed by mid-range markets in the second and third waves, though this will fluctuate for individual products with different patient populations and regulatory approval timeline.

Figure 1: Prototypical Launch Sequence for Pharmaceutical Products

More than half of surveyed teams launch in the United States, Germany and the UK in its first wave. The United States is in the first wave for almost three-quarters (74%) of surveyed teams. The rest of the European Big 5 are in the second wave. At least 73% of surveyed teams launch in these countries during the first two waves. During recent years, significantly more teams are launching in the United Kingdom and Italy during the first wave. It is possible that due to their influence over other smaller markets, the large European countries will more consistently be in the first wave of launches for teams.

