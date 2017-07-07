Pricing Studies Make Up a Small Percentage of Launch Sequencing Budgets

Launch sequence budgets fund the activities necessary for a product launch. These activities, which range from general overhead to regulatory guidance, help pave the way for a successful product launch. The percentage of funds assigned to each activity largely depends on company size. However, most surveyed teams dedicate similar portions of their spending to pricing studies.

In Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmaceutical Launch Sequencing report, analysts surveyed market access teams about their launch sequencing budgets. CEI finds that, on average, both large and small company teams dedicate an equal — though minor — percentage of overall spending to pricing studies. By comparison, the average percentage of spending differs for all other launch activities. Figure 1 displays the allocation of spending on a single launch sequence.

Teams from large and small companies have an average of 3.3% of their launch sequence spending go toward pricing studies.

Average launch sequence spend for regulatory guidance varies greatly — only 10.7% for large company teams and 35% for small company teams. A larger percentage of spending by small company teams may stem from a lack of dedicated, in-house regulatory FTEs.

Surveyed teams from Top 50 companies and smaller company teams also differ in budget allocation to payer advisory boards — a percentage point difference of 12.3.

Figure 1: Launch Sequencing Budget Allocation: Top 50 and Small Companies

On average, small percentages of spending go to pricing studies, regardless of company size. This trend suggests that pricing studies represent a relatively low-price product launch activity. It is possible that teams will continue to accomplish these studies with minimal impact to the overall launch sequencing budget going forward.

For more information about Pharmaceutical Launch Sequencing, download the report summary here.