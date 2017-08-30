What Are Your Preferred KOL Interaction Types?

Preferred KOL interaction types differ. New engagement platforms — such as web-based platforms, online forums or peer-to-peer networks — may be a boon to some HCPs. But for others, they may detract from MSL interactions and even be a source of frustration. According to new research in Cutting Edge Information’s report Elevate Key Opinion Leader Relationships, the majority of surveyed KOLs see positive benefits to new engagement platforms. Only 19% believe there are limited or no benefits to these channels (Figure 1). Importantly, only 11% of surveyed HCPs see great benefits, suggesting that most KOLs are not entirely sold on digital channels.

Figure 1

Turning to specific therapeutic areas, data reveal that geneticists are most skeptical of new engagement platforms, with a third of them seeing limited or no benefits (Figure 2).

Ophthalmologists, on the other hand, are most likely to see positive benefits among surveyed KOLs.

Surveyed cardiologists and oncologists report similar views on new engagement platforms, as 49% and 45%, respectively, see some positive benefits to new engagement platforms.

Figure 2

As for regional breakdowns, surveyed HCPs from emerging markets — Latin America, MENA and APAC — new engagement platforms are most likely to be reported as a positive KOL interaction type (Figure 3). In fact, around 70% of surveyed KOLs from these groups report largely positive or some positive benefits (even though no surveyed MENA KOL selects web-based meetings as his or her preferred interaction method).

It makes sense that HCPs in these regions would regard digital platforms more highly than HCPs in the US or Europe because there may be fewer MSLs in emerging markets, making it difficult for MSLs to schedule in-person meetings with all relevant HCPs. As a result, emerging markets KOLs may rely more heavily on remote communications than KOLs in the US or EU. Hence, 19% and 15% of US and EU/Canada HCPs, respectively, see only limited benefits to new engagement platforms.

Figure 3

