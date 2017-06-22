KOL Interaction Frequency Depends on Company-Physician Relationships

Determining how often to meet with HCPs is a key decision for MSL teams to make. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Elevate Key Opinion Leader Relationships, examines KOL feedback survey data and interviews with life science industry leaders to help teams maximize their interactions with physicians. The report finds that around half of surveyed KOLs meet with MSLs at least once per month. Importantly, the type of relationship that each KOL has with the company can impact the frequency of meetings.

Generally speaking, MSLs aim to meet with healthcare professionals (HCPs) often enough to maintain a relationship but not too frequently that they become a nuisance to the physician. Most interviewed consultants and company executives believe that MSLs should meet as frequently as necessary to provide value to both the HCP and the company. “The smartest thing to do is see someone as often as you have value to bring them,” said an interviewed executive. According to CEI’s report, many surveyed HCPs judge this ideal KOL interaction frequency to be at least once per month. The type of relationship that company teams have with an HCP can drive MSLs to facilitate meetings more or less frequently than once or twice per month, though.

Fifty-four percent of surveyed KOLs report meeting with MSLs at least monthly (see Figure 1 ).

). Nearly a quarter (23%) of KOLs meet with MSLs at least once per week. HCPs who maintain relationships with companies might fall into this category. For example, a physician who is an investigator in one of the company’s clinical trials might meet with MSLs very often. In this case, MSLs may have a lot of important trial-related updates to share or the physician might have questions for the company

Conversely, an HCP who does not have a relationship with the company might not want to talk to an MSL very often. In total, 24% of surveyed KOLs indicate that they meet with MSLs less often than once per month.

CEI’s report findings indicate that KOL interaction frequency varies greatly but can depend on the nature of their relationship with company teams.

To learn more about Elevate Key Opinion Leader Relationships, download the report summary here.