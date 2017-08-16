Use KOL Influence Mapping to Expand Your Team’s Thought Leader Relationship Network

Thought leader relationships constitute a major component of life science teams’ medical and commercial strategies. One of the greatest challenges that teams face — especially those working in a new therapeutic area — is identifying thought leaders. Cutting Edge Information’s new report series module, Engaging Thought Leaders: Thought Leader Development Series, examines several successful methods teams use to find the best thought leaders. According to the report, influence mapping ranks among the most important methods to identify new thought leaders.

KOL influence mapping targets thought leaders who have worked closely on a project with other key influencers by tracing the connections between them. For example, many highly influential HCPs partner with other physicians to write medical publications or conduct clinical trials. Thought leader management teams can search publications to find these connections and, ultimately, new influencers to engage with. One interviewed company executive summed up the process of influence mapping, saying, “You find one thought leader and then you find who else they are linked to who have similar interests related to a treatment or disease state.”

On average, surveyed life science teams rank influence mapping as a three on a scale of one to seven, with one indicating the most important method and seven the least important method for identifying thought leaders. At least one surveyed team indicated that influence mapping is its most important identification tactic. One reason why many teams view influence mapping positively may be that it allows them to get a better understanding of KOLs’ thought processes. Said an interviewed company executive, “Yes, you identify influence, but the other part is tapping into the thought leader’s world. That is, where they are getting their information and where they develop their foundations on the early information that they have.” Understanding how thought leaders get their information about products can help company teams improve their strategies.

To learn more about Engaging Thought Leaders, download the module summary here.