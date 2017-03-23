Preferred Channels for KOL Communication

MSLs employ several different interaction methods to build relationships with HCPs. These range from the traditional face-to-face meetings to new engagement platforms, such as instant messaging and email. Each KOL communication channel has its own strengths and weaknesses. While face-to-face interactions are more personal, email and instant message updates can be much quicker.

KOLs will have their own preferences on the interaction type varying based on age, region and therapeutic area (TA). The most commonly preferred KOL communication method by a significant margin is in-office meetings. Figure 1 shows the percentage of survey participants who prefer in-office meetings with MSLs. The chart also breaks down these data by the responding KOLs’ therapeutic areas.

Overall, 55% of HCPs would rather conduct in-office meetings than any other interaction type.

Genetics is the only therapeutic area with less than half of the survey-takers favoring in-office meetings.

Cardiology is the TA with the largest percentage of respondents who prefer in-office interactions.

A possible explanation for the large difference between cardiology and genetics is that genetics KOLs are typically younger than cardiology KOLs. Younger KOLs are much more open to the new engagement platforms.

Figure 1: Percentage of Survey Respondents Who Prefer In-Office Interactions with MSLs, by Therapeutic Area

While in-office interactions are still heavily preferred by many HCPs, new engagement platforms, such as email and video chats, are often useful as a supplement for quick check-ins and relays of information.

Understanding what KOLs prefer during MSL interactions can not only benefit MSL teams, but also also HCPs and their patients. When MSL teams implement this information, they can significantly improve their training practices and offer more value to physicians.