Key Opinion Leader Influence Mapping Plays an Important Role in Identifying New Medical Experts

Teams at life science organizations use numerous methods — such as speaker searches, publications searches and key opinion leader influence mapping — to find new medical experts. These teams look to consistently identify new thought leaders to help spread credible information about new or existing treatments to larger audiences. Although a number of methods for identifying new key opinion leaders (KOLs) exist, most surveyed teams identify a few as having real impact. Cutting Edge Information’s Thought Leader Development Series explores the methods that surveyed teams use to identify new KOLs and ranks those methods according to importance.

Figure 1 shows the average rankings of methods used to identify new KOLs. Surveyed teams rank the importance of each method from one to seven —one indicates that the method is most important while seven indicates least important.

Third-party vendors come up as a relatively unimportant method for identifying new KOLs.

Key opinion leader influence mapping receives an average importance ranking of 3 according to surveyed teams. This method traces the involvement certain KOLs have with the greater medical community.

According to surveyed teams, word of mouth from internal company personnel has the greatest importance when identifying new KOLs.

Existing KOL mentorships display the widest range of importance. At least one surveyed team ranks it as most important, (1), while at least one other surveyed team ranks it as least important, (7).

Figure 1: Average Rankings of Methods Used to Identify New KOLs

Only a select few KOL identification methods rank as consistently important. Teams likely rank key opinion leader influence mapping so highly because this method also aids in segmenting thought leaders, while use of internal advice ranks highly because of its perceived validity. However, going forward, more teams may rank methods such as existing KOL mentorships and third-party vendors as more important — as evidenced by the wide range of importance rankings that they receive.

