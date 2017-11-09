Key Account Management Team Staffing: Examining KAMs’ Professional Backgrounds

Key account management team staffing is a central concern for a number of life science companies as they try to streamline and improve sales practices. Members of these teams have to not only retain healthy relationships with major external stakeholders but also identify and resolve accounts’ needs proactively. These important tasks — along with the novelty of key account management (KAM) teams as a part of life science companies — makes finding qualified KAMs a challenge. But what qualifications make a successful KAM? Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmaceutical Key Account Management surveyed life science teams to identify the professional backgrounds they look for when staffing KAM teams.

Figure 1 shows surveyed teams’ rating of various professional backgrounds when staffing KAM teams.

Surveyed teams from Middle East / Africa and EU consider sales reps to be slightly more qualified for a KAM position than teams from Latin America and the US do. Surveyed teams may rank a sales rep background higher than an HOL / MCL or KAM from another industry background because sales reps have more similar industry and service experience to KAMs than HOLs or other types of KAMs.

HOLs / MCLs receive consistent rankings from surveyed company teams. A range of 4.00 to 4.80 suggests that teams have a neutral preference for this background — while not extremely preferred, this background is still acceptable.

US, EU and Latin America teams differ from Middle East / Africa teams on how they rank prior experience as a KAM in another industry. Having experience as an outside industry KAM offers unique benefits and difficulties — their business acumen and customer service skills may translate easily to the job, but a lack of life science industry knowledge might also present a challenging obstacle.

Figure 1: Best Professional Backgrounds for Key Account Managers

Surveyed teams from different regions show that they have varying levels of preference when ranking the professional background of a potential KAM. These preferences in key account management team staffing may change going forward as KAM teams grow and gain more experience — compelling companies to continually reevaluate the qualities that make an effective KAM.

To learn more about Cutting Edge Information’s Pharma Key Account Management report, download the summary here.