Diversify Interventional Study Designs to Yield Informative Clinical Findings

Interventional studies are the quintessential form of clinical trials, and Cutting Edge Information’s recent report, Postmarketing Study Excellence, finds that researchers continue to lean on these studies for marketed products while wrestling with data sources, resources and other factors that ultimately influence study success.

In an interventional study, patients are assigned to different treatments, and investigators follow up with patients according to trial protocols. Study teams have more control over dosing regimens and environmental factors in interventional studies compared with observational studies.

Interventional studies help discern true cause-and-effect relationships between a product and a patient’s health. These types of studies are so vital to research that nearly 80% of surveyed postmarketing study teams conducted interventional studies over the last two years.

Although interventional studies are prospective in nature, 27% of them include retrospective data. This inclusion allows the study team to draw upon outside data, and it helps to bolster collected data, expediting timelines and creating a more robust dataset.

Our CEI study also provides aggregated data from interventional trial case studies about patient enrollment, trial objectives, resources and timelines. Data are divided based on the type of trial design, such as traditional randomized controlled trial (RCT), pragmatic RCT, crossover or large simple trials. Researchers may choose one study design over another based on the study’s primary objective. For instance, traditional RCTs are often chosen for commitment studies.

As for resources, interventional studies differ greatly in terms of their target patient enrollment and their ability to meet these targets. But most interventional studies have fewer than 10 patients per investigator site. Outsourcing is common among surveyed interventional studies, with the majority of studies outsourcing 50% or more of their study costs. Similarly, all but one surveyed study included outsourced FTE in their staffing.

Other key data presented in the report are the number of days it takes interventional studies to progress from one trial timeline stage to the next. Unsurprisingly, the longest period is usually the time spent recruiting patients. Before recruitment begins, however, teams can look to shorten the number of days it takes to recruit vendors, negotiate contracts with vendors and train investigators and sites.

To learn more about the research findings in Post-Marketing Study Excellence, download the report summary here.