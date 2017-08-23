Interaction length between MSLs and KOLs: How well do you manage these meetings?

Physician feedback on interaction length with medical field forces offers up myriad improvement ideas for those teams seeking to tweak performance and build stronger bonds with their HCPs.

Our recent study on MSL-KOL relationships, for example, shows that KOLs want improved time management out of their MSLs, especially when it comes to face-to-face meetings. Their sentiments boil down to one idea: a valuable exchange is one that only lasts as long as necessary.

That may not sound particularly friendly to MSLs, but thought leaders have busy schedules. Typically, if an MSL schedules 30 minutes to speak with a doctor, the MSL should plan to use only a portion of that time. No matter what’s booked in the calendar, the meeting may only run 15–20 minutes at best.

Furthermore, if the KOL isn’t finding the meeting useful, she may end the discussion at any point. It is critical for MSLs to find a routine that works well for both parties — and to learn how to manage interaction length in a way that meets doctor needs, retains flexibility and, ideally, accomplishes the MSL’s own goals.

It’s true that one of the most difficult tasks for any MSL is establishing and maintaining strong relationships with their thought leaders. Preferred interaction length is one component of that challenge, as is knowing each thought leader’s communication preferences and style.

Our study shows that among surveyed KOLs:

Only 3% prefer to interact over the phone.

87% believe that new engagement platforms will never replace face-to-face interactions.

55% would rather conduct in-office meetings than any other interaction type.

When MSLs consider their physician interactions, they should ensure that they are emphasizing quality over other factors, including more concrete measures like meeting frequency or duration. This fact is especially important in the face of healthcare regulations that may limit how long MSLs can meet with KOLs in the first place.

Of course, there is no relationship-building panacea. Sensitivity to issues like time management and communication preferences can only do so much. But the MSL who pays attention to these concepts is also one who is responding directly to doctors’ feedback on — and criticisms of — their interactions with medical field forces. And that’s not a bad place to start.

