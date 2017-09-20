Engage Innovative Thought Leaders to Steer New Product Development and Gain Early Insights

As part of a well-rounded thought leader engagement strategy, life science teams identify and interact with a diverse panel of physicians. Different thought leaders bring unique perspectives to product development and can help supplement product launch strategies. Cutting Edge Information’s module, Engaging Thought Leaders describes several types of KOLs, including innovative thought leaders. According to interviewed medical affairs executives, innovative thought leaders are those physicians and other relevant experts who are typically early adopters of new therapies. They are the tip of the spear in innovation, influencing their peers’ perceptions of available treatment options. As such, these thought leaders can play a major role in advisory boards by offering ideas to help steer development of new, first-in-class products. In addition, innovative KOLs are usually the first to give product feedback after launch.

According to the module, thought leader management teams can identify innovative KOLs by combing through early publications and searching medical society leaders. Since they are the first to adopt new treatments, these thought leaders are often the first to publish articles about a new therapy in medical journals. Many also lead medical societies. Searching lists of society leadership committees can be one of the most effective ways to identify innovative thought leaders.

Once company teams reach out to innovative thought leaders, they engage them in activities that play to their strengths. Said one interviewed consultant, “Innovators are always looking for the next big treatment, and they want to be a part of it.” Many thought leader management teams engage innovative KOLs in advisory boards to help guide new product development. Advisory board participation is also helpful after launch. As early adopters of new products, innovators offer valuable insights about a treatment before most other physicians begin to utilize it. Thus, they can help company teams adjust their launch strategies to maximize treatment adoption.

To learn more about the research referenced in this blog, download the Engaging Thought Leaders summary here.