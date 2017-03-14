Increasing MSL Value with KOL Feedback: The Top 3 Most Important MSL Characteristics

Engaging and building connections with key opinion leaders (KOLs) is crucial for life science companies. Analyzing KOL feedback can help companies determine what healthcare practitioners (HCPs) want from MSLs. For example, knowing what characteristics are most valuable to physicians can considerably improve MSL hiring and training practices. While these characteristics will vary for individual KOLs, understanding what the most important features are allows teams to better prepare MSLs. Furthermore, knowledge on the most critical characteristics for HCPs in different therapeutic areas and regions allows teams to develop a more targeted plan.

CEI gathered KOL feedback on various MSL traits — ranging from credibility to investigator-initiated study (IIS) assistance. Surveyed HCPs rated these characteristics on a scale from 1 to 4, with 4 being the most important. Figure 1 shows the average rating of the top three most crucial qualities for HCPs, divided based on if the surveyed KOL is from the US or the EU/Canada.

The three characteristics with the highest total average ratings are credibility, knowledge of the company’s products and knowledge of the specific therapeutic area, respectively.

While credibility is the highest-rated characteristic both overall and to the US, the highest-rated trait in the EU/Canada is specific therapeutic area knowledge.

Although both regions have the same top characteristics, they are ranked in reverse order.

These trends may be due to cultural differences. For example, it is possible that HCPs in the US place a higher value on intangible qualities, such as credibility. Conversely, KOLs in Europe and Canada may prefer more concrete evidence of an MSLs’ qualifications, like their knowledge of the product and therapeutic area.

The difference between these regions, while slight, demonstrates fluctuating priorities among KOL groups. Understanding these different priorities will help your team strengthen their relationships with HCP and improve product success.

Figure 1: Average Rating of Top 3 Overall MSL Characteristics Most Highly Rated by KOLs