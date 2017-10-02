Determining IIT Best Practices Throughout the Product Launch Window

Medical affairs teams design detailed plans to coordinate subfunction activities and messages for a product launch. Investigator-initiated trials (IITs) are no exception. Cutting Edge Information’s new module, Facilitating Investigator-Sponsored Trials: Medical Affairs Product Launch Series, uncovers IIT best practices and launch strategy trends.

According to CEI research, less than a quarter of surveyed teams begin IIT activities before a product reaches registration / launch. This finding is not surprising given that most potential investigators will not be interested in — or even know about — a treatment option until it has reached the market. Moreover, many pharma companies are hesitant to approve IITs for treatments that haven’t yet earned regulatory approval. That being said, around 30% of surveyed start activities during registration / launch.

Of those who do begin activities prelaunch, there is not a consistent IIT best practice for the number of proposals received throughout the launch window (two years before launch through the product’s first year on market). As a whole, most surveyed teams receive their maximum number of proposals during the product’s launch year. One surveyed team — Company A — that supports a common product in the US does not receive any proposals two years before launch, but this number jumps to six the following year (Figure 1). Afterwards, the team experiences a 67% jump to 10 proposals during the launch year. Other surveyed teams have similar progressions up to launch year, with a stable number of proposals the product’s first year on market. Company A follows a parallel pattern for the number of proposals it approves, with an average approval rating of 81% throughout the launch window.

Figure 1: Number of IIT Proposals Company A Receives Throughout the Product Launch Window

CEI’s IIT module finds that no two IIT teams have exactly the same strategies or key performance indicators (KPIs). However, there are some overarching trends and strategies surveyed teams employ. Medical affairs teams that model their activities off of these IIT best practices position themselves for success.

