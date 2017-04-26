Establish a Diverse Training Program to Best Prepare HOLs for the Real World

Specialized health economic field forces are becoming increasingly more popular due to the growing use of value-based decision-making. Health outcome liaisons (HOLs) are one of the most widespread health economic field forces. HOLs are liaisons specifically trained to deliver health economics data to health care practitioners (HCPs) and other healthcare stakeholders. To productively employ these data, many HOLs receive extensive training both as new hires and throughout their careers.

Training new hires and continuing education for established liaisons are both critical to properly maintain a strong health economic field force. Many teams use a blend of classroom and field training to provide all-around training for their HOL teams. Cutting Edge Information’s Health Economics Field Force report surveys life science executives about the field forces they use to deliver their health economic data. Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed teams that train HOLs either primarily in the classroom or in the field for both for new hires and annual training updates.

For new hires, 41% of surveyed teams designate at least two-thirds of their training to in-the-field exercises. An equal percentage (29%) of surveyed teams primarily use classroom training or split their training hours relatively evenly between the two.

Half of surveyed teams spend at least two-thirds of their annual update training in the classroom. The other half of surveyed teams is split evenly between training primarily in the field and evenly dividing the training.

Figure 1: Percentage of Teams Training Predominantly in a Classroom Versus in the Field, by Training Type

A large percentage of teams primarily use field training for new hires because they often lack field experience and therefore need more training in that area. In comparison, experienced HOLs mainly need to focus on new data, which can be relayed in a classroom setting. While each group often focuses more in either classroom or field training, it is important to ensure that HOL teams receive adequate training in both to maximize their effectiveness.