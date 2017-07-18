When Should Your Team Start Health Technology Assessment Discussions? It Depends on the Payer.

Many life science teams provide payers with detailed product data in the form of health technology assessments (HTAs). Typically, HTAs are made of value dossiers to help stakeholders make formulary and reimbursement decisions. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Managing Market Access Launch Activities, explores when life science teams begin preparatory health technology assessment discussions relative to product launch. The report finds that surveyed teams interacting with EU payers begin preparatory discussions earlier than those targeting US stakeholders. This finding is largely due to the greater importance that EU payers place on HTAs than US stakeholders.

Figure 1: Time Before Launch That Life Science Groups Begin Preparatory HTA Discussions for Innovative Products, by Payer Type

Figure 1 shows the average number of months before product launch that teams begin preparatory health technology assessment discussions, by payer type.

On average, surveyed teams begin planning HTA submissions to US payers later than they do to EU payers. Teams targeting US private and US government payers begin discussions an average of 13.4 and 13.6 months before launch, respectively. The median number of months prior to launch that teams begin is 12 for both private and government US payers. This indicates that many teams begin even later than the averages. Some teams targeting US private payers start discussions as late as three months before launch.

Most surveyed teams that target EU payers start preparatory HTA discussions earlier. On average, teams that interact with payers in France, the UK and Germany begin discussions 15.6, 18 and 20.4 months before launch, respectively. Teams that target UK and German payers start a median of two years prior to launch. This means that many surveyed German and UK teams start more than or near two years before product launch. Nonetheless, at least one surveyed team targeting UK payers waits until six months before launch to begin preparatory HTA discussions.

It is not surprising that teams targeting EU payers begin preparatory HTA discussions earlier than those dealing with US private and government payers given how important HTAs are to European formulary and reimbursement decisions. In EU markets, payers typically request a standardized set of product data from life science organizations that factor heavily in their decision-making process. US payers are less likely to base their decisions entirely on HTA data. As such, EU teams begin preparing for their HTA submissions much earlier than US teams.

To learn more about Managing Market Access Launch Activities, download the report summary here.