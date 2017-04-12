Health Outcomes Liaisons and Managed Care Liaisons: What’s the Difference?

The shift from volume-based to value-based reimbursement heralds in a new age of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) data delivery. This is where health outcomes liaisons (HOLs) step in. HOLs — and their other health economics (HE) field counterparts — are tasked with presenting and discussing HEOR data to healthcare stakeholders. These stakeholders include population health decision-makers, such as payers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), as well as physicians and other healthcare providers (HCPs). Interestingly, the type of HE field force may differ depending on the target stakeholder.

Cutting Edge Information’s new report, Health Economics Field Forces, explores the structures, hiring practices and activities of different HE field forces — including health outcomes liaisons (HOLs) and managed care liaisons (MCLs). The research found that one main difference between HOLs and MCLs among surveyed teams is that 71% of HOL teams target both population health decision-makers and HCPs while 45% of MCLs target only population health decision-makers (Figure 1). This finding suggests that HOLs may skew more heavily on the medical side of an organization than MCLs. Accordingly, health outcomes liaisons are also more likely to be aligned with medical than MCLs — 45% of which are aligned with commercial.

Figure 1: Who Do Health Economic Field Forces Target?

For many life science companies, teams are still figuring out how to best structure and support their HE field forces. Some employ only HOLs, others MCLs, some both, and still others have just hybrid medical science liaisons (MSLs). Check out Cutting Edge Information’s new report to see how these forces differ among surveyed company teams.