What Should Health Economics Teams Look for in New HOL and MCL Hires?

Health economics field forces play a critical role in supporting product adoption and reimbursement by disseminating economic and scientific data to key healthcare stakeholders. Life science company health economics teams consider several important qualifications when hiring new liaisons. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Health Economics Field Forces, examines teams’ preferred qualifications for new hires, including education level, past experience and years of experience. The report finds that the level of education that teams prefer can depend on the field force type. In addition, surveyed teams indicate that past payer experience is particularly valuable.

Among surveyed teams in CEI’s report, a PharmD is the most popular education background for new field force hires. Nearly half of teams prefer health outcomes liaisons (HOLs) and managed care liaisons (MCLs) to have this level of education (Figure 1). However, more survey respondents want HOLs with a PhD than do MCLs (43% and 27%, respectively). The opposite is true for a Master’s Degree. Twenty-nine percent of teams prefer HOLs with a Master’s degree while 36% prefer MCLs with one. These findings reflect the general differences between HOLs and MCLs. While both HOLs and MCLs typically target healthcare decision-makers for data dissemination, CEI’s report uncovers that HOLs are more likely to interact with HCPs too. An HOL with a PhD might be better versed in medical science than one without, helping him or her better present clinical data to physicians.

Figure 1: Preferred Educational Background for HE Field Force Personnel, by Field Force Type

Apart from the level of education, health economics teams consider field force liaison candidates’ past experience. According to surveyed teams, payer experience ranks very high as a qualification. Past experience working with payers is a bonus because it gives field forces an understanding of their customers’ needs and motivations, which cannot easily be taught in a classroom. For some teams, like one Top 10 US company’s, training liaisons on payer needs is an overwhelming prospect. “We have so many things we have to work on with our new hires — covering all the products and the training — that to train them on the payer experience as well would be just insurmountable,” explained an interviewed Top 10 company executive. Bringing in new field force hires with a knowledge of payer needs and motivations can help teams get off on the right foot and improve their interactions with stakeholders.