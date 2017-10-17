When is it Best to Conduct In-the-Field and Classroom Health Economics Field Force Training?

Health economics field forces — including medical science liaisons (MSLs), managed care liaisons (MCLs) and health outcomes liaisons (HOLs) — are responsible for a wide variety of activities to support product data dissemination. As such, health economics field force training is one of the most important tasks that teams perform. Often, training takes place in either a classroom setting or in the field where liaisons interact with key stakeholders. Whether a liaison is a new hire or is receiving annual training is one important factor that influences the balance between classroom and in-the-field training hours. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Health Economic Field Forces: Shape World-Class HOL and MCL Teams to Deliver HEOR Data finds that life science teams are more likely to conduct the majority of new hires’ training in the field rather than in the classroom. Conversely, health economics field forces who receive annual training are more likely to get it in a classroom setting.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed health economics field force teams that train liaisons predominately in the classroom, in the field or split between both settings. The data show clear distinctions between new hire and annual training settings.

Forty-one percent of surveyed field force teams spend at least two-thirds of new hire training time in the field. In contrast, only one quarter of teams spend 66% or more of annual training hours in the field. Since new hires have less experience with the company team, one main goal of their health economics field force training is to become more comfortable interacting with stakeholders. Field training is the most effective way for new hires to learn how to deal with those physicians, population health decision-makers and other stakeholders.

Surveyed teams dedicate fewer classroom hours for new hire training than annual training. Only 29% of teams spend two-thirds or more of training time for new hires in the classroom. Half of surveyed field force groups conduct annual training predominantly in a classroom setting. These more experienced liaisons who undergo annual training mainly look to learn updated information that is relevant to their needs. As a result, most annual training occurs in the classroom rather than in the field.

Figure 1: Percentage of Teams Training Predominantly in a Classroom Versus in the Field, by Training Type

Health economics field force training plays a vital role in maintaining successful product data dissemination. To ensure the most effective training, teams consider the needs of new and experienced liaisons. Whereas new hires need real-world training in the field, experienced liaisons undergoing annual training may be best served in a classroom setting.

