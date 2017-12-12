Health Economics Field Force Structure: Determining the Right Scope of Product Responsibility

Life science companies typically utilize either managed care liaison (MCL) teams or health outcomes liaisons (HOL) teams when organizing their health economics field force structure. Both team types interact with organizations that make decisions for entire patient populations — however, MCL teams usually report to the commercial side of an organization while HOL teams often report to the medical side. Although these teams have similar duties, the scope of responsibility they have for an organization’s product portfolio differs. Cutting Edge Information’s Health Economics Field Forces report explores the scope of responsibility that surveyed HOL and MCL teams have over their company’s product portfolio.

Figure 1 compares the scope of responsibility that surveyed HOL and MCL teams have. According to the figure, no surveyed HOL or MCL team supports a single product — suggesting that both types of team are typically effective handling multiple products.

Just 43% of HOL teams support all products in an entire portfolio, while a larger percentage (64%) of MCLs do the same. This may indicate that organizations tend to retain fewer MCL teams that are responsible for broad knowledge of the company’s products.

Conversely, the opposite may hold true for HOL teams — 43% report responsibility for products in a single therapeutic area (TA) which may suggest that they focus on more specialized product knowledge specific to the TA.

Small percentages of HOL (14%) and MCL (18%) teams support products across multiple TAs. This finding could suggest that most health economics (HE) field force teams either have very specialized or broad knowledge of a company’s product portfolio — with little middle ground.

Figure 1: Scope of Product Responsibility, by Field Force Type

Company size may also determine a HE field force team’s scope of responsibility . Those operating at small companies with fewer products in a portfolio are more likely to support all products. In contrast, teams at Top 10 and Top 50 companies often have larger portfolios and their health economics field force structure and scope of responsibility reflect this.

