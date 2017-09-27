Ample Resources Key to Health Economics Field Force Performance, but Communicating Value Is an Obstacle

Staff size is crucial to health economics (HE) field forces’ success. With too few FTEs, a team will not be able to reach its overall goal, and too many staffers is not cost-effective. Health economics field force staffing resources often depend on the company size and budget, along with pipeline size and area coverage.

At the same time, proving the value of these field forces and convincing the company to hire more liaisons is often difficult. This challenge can lead to liaisons not having the ability to serve each stakeholder properly.

Cutting Edge Information’s recent report Health Economics Field Forces reveals that headcount is currently some companies’ biggest challenge regarding resources. According to one interviewed executive: “We are just really busy with a lot of competing priorities and accounts.” This particular team was able to expand its staff sizes, but some teams do not receive enough funding and see drops in personnel numbers.

Figure 1 shows the range, average and median of health economics field force staffing by year:

Staffing range and average increase every year at a similar rate to that of the budgets.

The lower median is due to a couple of smaller-sized teams decreasing their staff.

In 2016, every surveyed team has at least 1 FTE for its HE field force.

The average HE field force staff grows by 18% from 2014 to 2015 and by 14% from 2015 to 2016.

Figure 1: Total HE Field Force Staffing, By Year: Overview

Further findings from this study show that resources for HE field forces have generally risen over the past three years. Some of the deviation between budgets and staff sizes is likely due to differences in experience levels among personnel. More experienced liaisons require higher compensation. Some teams may be able to support higher staffing levels at a relatively lower budget if the field force is less experienced and has lower salaries. Other companies may opt to have smaller, more experienced — and more expensive — teams.

