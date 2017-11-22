Frequency of Government Payer Meetings Increases Following Launch Year

Life science companies place increasing importance on government payer meetings as a product approaches its launch window. During this period, market access teams prepare for meetings by focusing on government payer’s needs and ensuring that product value dossiers respond to the payer’s priorities. Additionally, government payer meetings can take place at either a state or national level and the number of meetings that teams have with each level can vary.

Figure 1 examines the average number of meetings that surveyed US groups have with national and state government payers between one year before launch and one year after launch.

The average number of government payer meetings that surveyed teams have at the state and national level steadily increases between one year before launch and one year after launch — reaching an average of 2.1 national and 1.9 state payer meetings one year after launch.

Of note, there is little difference between the average number of meetings with payers at a national level versus a state level. This narrow gap suggests that teams place equal priority on all government payer meetings.

Surveyed teams do not have a considerable number of meetings with government payers in a single year. On average, the largest number of meetings between both national and state levels is 4 at one year after launch.

Figure 1: Average Number of Meetings with Government Payers Among US Groups, by Time Around Launch

The greatest average number of meetings with government payers happens one year after launch and likely stems from the difference between the pre-launch effectiveness of a product and its real-world effectiveness. At meetings before and during launch year, teams only have clinical trial data. Once the product launches, government payers and life science teams track the real-world effectiveness of a product. These data can have a significant impact on payer relationships. As teams gather more data on a product’s real-world effectiveness, the number of government payer meetings may increase even more.

