More Than a Third of Teams Reassess Product Launches After Each Wave

During a global pharmaceutical product launch, teams release products at different times depending on the markets. This staggering of launches, known as waves, typically comes in four phases. Initially, teams launch products in countries with well-established healthcare systems — UK, Germany and US. Afterwards, they look to second, third and fourth wave markets. Generally, the beginning of one wave does not mark the end of another — it indicates the start of launch reassessment.

Reassessment of a global product launch aims to monitor and successfully maintain price reference baskets. This holds especially true for waves 3 and 4. These waves involve smaller markets, which rely heavily on reference pricing. Although it is common for teams to perform launch reassessment, the methods they employ vary.

Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmaceutical Launch Sequencing highlights the different ways surveyed teams reassess launches. Greater than a third of surveyed teams approach launch reassessment by country (Figure 1). Likewise, 38% of surveyed teams choose to reassess after each wave. Although most teams maintain country- and wave-specific methods, there are those that elect to assess in other ways. For example, 6% of surveyed teams follow a set cycle, such as quarterly or monthly assessments. Additionally, teams choosing “other” look to assess on an “as needed” basis — only reevaluating when certain forecasts don’t meet expectations.

Data suggest that teams view country- and wave-oriented approaches as effective methods for launch reassessment. Conversely, others implement time sensitive and ad hoc assessments. Despite these different approaches, teams still share the common goal of maintaining accurate price reference baskets when reevaluating global product launch waves.