Using Global Medical Information to Bridge the Gap Between Country-Level Teams

A life science company’s medical information team synthesizes data about the uses and side effects of a product, making it accessible to both HCPs and patients. As teams look to different markets, the ability to adequately disseminate product information becomes more challenging. In response, many firms may choose to form global medical information teams.

Generally, these global teams do not perform the functions of a ground-level information team. Instead, they serve as the driver for an entire company’s medical information strategy. Global-level teams aren’t stand-ins for existing information teams though. For instance, Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Information and Call Center Performance report gathered information on the percentage of teams that employ specific medical information groups.

Many surveyed teams (86%) have country-level medical information teams.

Sixty-two percent employ global teams.

Data suggest that most teams employing country-level teams also use global-level teams. By operating in unison with already established information teams, global teams can act as the reference point for all medical information affiliates and subsidiaries.

Global Information teams fill this reference role by producing current, accessible content about the product to effectively aide country-level teams. Examples of this content include materials like product dossiers or standard response documents. Teams supplied with these materials can interact with HCPs and consumers more efficiently.

Creating global call centers is another way to act as the reference point for ground-level teams In some cases, affiliated or region-specific call centers don’t have the ability to answer a specific question. To right this, medical information teams develop international call centers to handle elevated claims. After putting together an appropriate response, the global center will relay it down to an affiliate, who can then answer the original inquiry.