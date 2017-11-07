Analyzing Global Market Access Trends: Leveraging Medical Science Liaisons and Regulatory Affairs Teams

One of the important global market access trends seen in recent years is the use of other internal functions in market access activities. Despite the various resources many market access teams have, these teams often look to other groups for assistance. Market access teams can benefit significantly from collaboration with both medical science liaison (MSL) teams and regulatory affairs groups. These groups can help inform clinical trial design so that the company gathers the best data to drive reimbursement strategies. They can also improve communication with external stakeholders, such as payers and regulatory bodies.

MSL and regulatory affairs teams are particularly suited for assistance in market access activities. MSL teams have a deep scientific understand of the company’s products and are valuable when relaying scientific data and health economics information to both internal and external stakeholders. Regulatory affairs teams maintain ongoing relationships with regulatory agency contacts, so these teams that can often aid market access teams during product launch. Regulatory affairs can also help design clinical trials to yield more useful data for market access teams.

Cutting Edge Information’s Global Market Access Strategies report examines several different global market access trends, including the involvement of these two groups to complete market access goals. Figure 1 looks at how MSL and regulatory affairs teams are utilized to support market access activities.

A large majority of surveyed teams (78%) use MSLs on a loose, as-needed basis to support market access activities. The remaining 22% house MSLs under a separate group, but the MSLs have a predetermined amount of time dedicated to market access activities. No surveyed teams maintain a dedicated MSL team solely for market access activities.

For regulatory affairs groups, almost three quarters (73%) of surveyed teams utilize an ad hoc approach to support market access activities. Twenty percent of surveyed teams predetermine an amount of time regulatory affairs teams will spend assisting market access. Only 7% of all surveyed teams maintain a separate dedicated legal team for market access activities alone.



Figure 1: MSL and Regulatory Affairs’ Roles in Supporting Market Access Activities

Utilizing cross-functional groups is a major global market access trend among teams and companies of all sizes. Using the strengths of these other groups can help market access teams be better prepared for launch and increase overall product success.

To learn more about the data findings in Cutting Edge Information’s Global Market Access Strategies report, download the summary here.