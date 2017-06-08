Just 33% of Emerging Markets Market Access Teams Maintain Senior Directors as Leaders

A market access team often acts as the intermediary between a company and payers. This team’s ability to attend to the needs of payers and establish an effective product value story pave the way for a company’s success. Typically, a senior director or vice president commands these teams. It is very common for these employees to lead market access teams. The title of market access leads varies depending on location though.

Cutting Edge Information’s Global Market Access Strategy analyzes various global market access structures. Figure 1 illustrates the level of executive that leads market access groups by region.

Sixty-seven percent of surveyed emerging markets (EM) market access teams retain a manager as leader — the only occurrence of this level of executive.

US and global teams surveyed mirror each other except for the 13% of US teams led by directors.

Forty-three percent of EU/Canada teams have a senior vice president as leader — the highest level executive in use by any region.

Figure 1: Level of Executive Leading Market Access Group, by Region

EM teams keep the smallest proportion of senior directors as leaders. Conversely, EU/Canada teams have the largest percentage of senior vice president leaders. Retaining this title of leadership suggests that EU/Canada markets may be more challenging and require a higher level of oversight and coordination. US and global teams possess near equal percentages of the same executives — suggesting that many global teams station their headquarters in the US. The unique profile of each regional team evidences that deciding the appropriate level of leadership for market access teams differs by location.

For related content, download our free Market Access Staffing Trends white paper at: https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/preview/market-access-staffing-trends-data/