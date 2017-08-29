Incorporate Patient-Reported Outcome Activities into Global Market Access Strategy

Recently, many life science companies are attempting to institute company-wide patient-centric programs. In market access groups, teams incorporate the patient perspective when determining a global market access strategy. One way teams can do this is through patient-reported outcomes (PRO) activities. PRO data is becoming a crucial aspect of today’s regulatory and reimbursement best practices. Along with health economics and comparative effectiveness data, PRO data complements traditional clinical evidence required of market access teams. These data are especially useful as companies compete for prime reimbursement rates and product label claim approval.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of market access groups, in each company size, that are currently involved in patient-reported outcomes activities.

Surveyed small company teams report the highest percentage of involvement at 43% of teams. This higher market access involvement could be due to the companies’ limited number of employees and teams. Each team is then more likely to have more diverse responsibilities rather than have a separate PRO group.

Over a third (36%) of Top 10 company teams are doing PRO activities. Several Top 10 company teams are largely responsible for the growth of patient-centricity in the life science industry. These companies may be implementing PRO activities into their global market access strategy.

Only 23% of surveyed teams from Top 50 companies participate in patient-reported outcomes.

While the percentage of involvement differs, so do timelines. For companies that are involved in PROs, activities begin relatively close to launch. While all surveyed groups start activities before launch, surveyed small company teams only commence an average 4.2 months before a product reaches market. Top 10 company teams undergo these activities slightly earlier, at an average 7.6 months pre-launch. The few Top 50 company groups that are involved in PROs begin their activities the earliest on average, at 15 months prior to launch. These differences show that while more small companies have patient-reported outcomes activities in their global market access strategy, the Top 10 and Top 50 company teams that do participate in PROs may have more resources to collect PRO data along with health economics and efficacy data, and therefore can start activities earlier.

