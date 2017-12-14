Collect the Most Useful Global Market Access Data by Involving Access Groups Directly in Health Economics Research

Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) is a cross-functional activity that is very important to market access groups. As payers demand more health economics data to demonstrate product value, market access teams increasingly incorporate HEOR findings in their portfolio of global market access data. Cutting Edge Information’s research finds that the majority of life science organizations maintain a dedicated HEOR group to supply this data. CEI also finds that over half of market access teams either have oversight of HEOR teams or are directly involved with health economics activities.

Figure 1 shows market access group involvement in health economics activities, by team region. According to CEI’s research:

Surveyed global market access teams are the most likely to be involved with health economics activities (83%). This may stem from the responsibility that global teams have for products across multiple markets with payers that require extensive health economics data. HEOR findings may constitute a core component of the global market access data that teams use to support access, pricing and reimbursement decisions. Getting involved with HEOR data collection can help market access teams steer data collection to best meet payer needs and HTA requirements.

The majority of surveyed EU (60%) and emerging markets (57%) market access teams report involvement in health economics activities. European payers, in particular, are likely to utilize HEOR data when making population health decisions. European market access teams can help ensure that payers have the information they need to approve access and reimbursement by helping oversee health economics data collection.

Just over half (53%) of surveyed US market access groups are involved with health economics functions. This finding is unsurprising considering that HEOR data is typically less important to US payers than European or other national payers. US teams may face less pressure to help steer HEOR data collection.

Figure 1: Percentage of Market Access Groups Involved in Health Economics, by Team Region

CEI’s research highlights the necessity of HEOR to company teams, and particularly to market access groups. Global market access teams — more so than other regional teams — can help health economics groups collect the most crucial data that supports access, pricing and reimbursement decisions by becoming directly involved with HEOR activities.

To learn more about the research findings from this blog, download the Global Market Access Strategies report summary here.