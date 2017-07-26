French Regulations are Changing the way HCPs are Compensated

The French Anti-Gift Law (1993) and the French Sunshine Act (2011) were recently updated to increase the enforcement of regulations regarding the compensation and indirect benefits offered to healthcare providers (HCPs) from pharmaceutical companies. The new modifications to previous French regulations, known as the Anti-Benefits Regulations (2017), expand the scope of companies and stakeholders that are not allowed to receive payments or benefits to healthcare professionals.

These new provisions prohibit any entity that manufactures or markets healthcare products or provides health services from offering direct or indirect value provided to HCPs. Compensation given to HCPs for professional services fees, however, are permitted if benefits are at physician fair market value. This provision is similar to the United States’ regulations around HCP compensation.

Additional exceptions under the Anti-Benefits Regulations include payment for hospitality for:

Professional events

Educational or research grants

Financing for professional training

In order to be granted benefits, companies are required to disclose compliance procedures with healthcare professionals and must form an agreement with the French government. France’s government expects to implement the new regulatory framework before July 2018.

As yet, these new French regulations have not dramatically impacted the payments made to healthcare providers. Cutting Edge Information has not yet observed lower payments to French HCPs, though new analysis of physician fair market value rates will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017. As regulations regarding payment disclosures continue to develop around the world, you can count on Cutting Edge Information to provide you with the most up-to-date fair market value data to help you maintain both competitive, yet compliant payments.

To learn more about FMVConnect, Cutting Edge Information’s on-line physician fair market value global solution, download the product brochure here.