FMV Fees for Services: Comparing Rates Across Different Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Tiers & Specialty Areas

Fair market value (FMV) fees for services provided by healthcare providers (HCPs) are determined by their influence level, specialty area, and geographical area of practice.

Life science firms use tier segmentation to classify a KOL’s influence level, taking into account CV criteria such as publications and previous speaking/consulting engagements. The highest classification of KOLs, the exceptional tier, includes healthcare providers who are known outside of their country, achieving a higher global influence. While larger pharmaceutical companies set this international tier (also known as the exceptional tier) formally, smaller companies also contract with this KOL tier but usually go through an exception process.

Figure 1 highlights differences in compensation between international tier KOLs and the more commonly used Tier 1 (or national-level) KOLs. The largest difference is in Russia, where the HCP compensation rate is approximately 32.0% higher for international-tier key opinion leaders. The fair market value for services provided by an exceptional-tier KOL from either U.S. or Brazil averages 27% higher than Tier 1 KOLs in those countries.

In addition to tier segmentation, FMV rates fluctuate depending on KOL specialty area. FMV for services rendered change within specialty areas due to supply and demand of healthcare practitioners. Figure 2 shows how selected U.S. Tier 1 KOL FMV rates have changed within the past two years. The biggest FMV rate changes in the last two years have been within rheumatology and gastroenterology, which have increased 18.9% and 8.0%, respectively.

Other increasing Tier 1 FMV rates include endocrinology (5.6%) and radiology (0.8%). Healthcare practitioners specializing in surgery, hematology, and urology face the most substantial decreasing FMV rate change – all more than 8% down since 2015.

Cutting Edge Information is the provider of choice for 7 of the Top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Our clients rely on our extensive FMV database – called FMVConnect – to develop their own processes for engaging with HCPs and maintaining compensation levels that are competitive, current and compliant. Feel free to visit our website to learn more – www.fmvconnect.com