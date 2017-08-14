How Advanced Statistics are Changing Fair Market Value Calculations (and Baseball)

Statistical Analysis that Reduces the Noise in Fair Market Value Payments to Healthcare Providers

These are the dog days of summer. There’s not a whole lot going on in the sporting world unless you’re a baseball fan, like me. And if you’ve watched any baseball games lately, you may have noticed the announcers talking about some strange statistics. Since the popularity of Michael Lewis’ book Moneyball and the subsequent movie starring Brad Pitt, advanced statistics – also known as the “analytics revolution” – has pervaded most major sports.

Part of the change that Lewis describes in Moneyball is that longtime scouts would rely on basic metrics to determine who the Oakland A’s should sign. They would look at hits, batting average and even the baseball player’s physique to determine whether they were looking at a future All-Star. But A’s GM Billy Beane turned those tried-and-true measures on their heads when he started signing players who had high on-base percentages and low strike out numbers, among other metrics. Fans often consider Beane’s scouting approach to be the genesis of the analytics revolution in baseball.

Nowadays, the analytics revolution has exploded in baseball. Announcers still talk about home runs, hits and batting average, but you’ll also hear them discuss Exit Velocity and Wins Above Replacement (WAR). And let’s not even talk about the shift. None of those statistics impact the enjoyment of watching a baseball game, but advanced stats have begun to unravel some of the reasons why great players throughout history were so great (Did you know that Babe Ruth’s WAR is the highest of any player in the history of the game?).

So what does baseball have to do with fair market value calculations for healthcare providers (HCPs)? Well, nothing really. But there are more advanced stats beyond average salary that fair market value calculators can use to understand better approaches to determining FMV. The conventional wisdom for HCP fair market value calculations has been to use salary surveys, divide by a reasonable number of hours that physicians work throughout the year to get an average hourly rate. Then, some compliance consultants will multiply that average by some magic “consulting factor” to arrive at a final rate. We’ve documented our case for why basing FMV on salary surveys is largely inadequate.

But the advanced statistics reveal some powerful differences between how close salary data comes to true fair market value compared to other methodologies. It’s no secret that Cutting Edge Information’s methodology for determining fair market value is based on a market analysis. One of the primary reasons we take a market approach to HCP fair market value calculations is that it reduces the noise that inevitably arises from collecting salary data.

The N necessary to calculate statistically significant results from a salary survey is typically higher than what would be required to run a market analysis. One of the most respected physician salary providers is MGMA. The 2017 MGMA DataDive Provider Compensation report built off of compensation data from 121,000 providers, according to the MGMA web site. That’s certainly a lot of data! Knowing how difficult it can be to collect surveys from physicians and medical institutions, collecting that many data points is impressive! all that data also creates a lot of noise. Think of noise as outliers or errors in the dataset. Some of those outliers will be perfectly rational, and some won’t. Other survey responses will be flat out mistakes – wrong inputs from the respondents.

By comparison, Cutting Edge Information’s 2017 FMV data set is derived from a market analysis of approximately 70,000 data observations, representing inputs from more than 200 life science companies. Aside from collecting 200+ surveys from the industry that pays HCPs for various activities, Cutting Edge Information runs the data through an extensive 3-part stepwise regression. The details of that can be found through our FMV benchmarking service and would take up way too much space in an already long-winded blog post. But it’s the R-squared value from that regression that’s the important “advanced statistic” that we can use to understand why a market analysis is more reflective of fair market value because it explains the noise in the data.

The R-squared – or R2 – value of a set of data is the percentage of the sample’s variation that is explained by the model, and it’s measured between 0% and 100%. In more layman’s terms, it somewhat describes the level of noise within the data, with higher percentages generally representing less noise. Typical R2 values for large sets of real-world data similar to what we find when determining FMV top out at around 50%, which is generally considered pretty good to explaining the amount of noise in the data.

Cutting Edge Information used salary data as a model to predict what the market says that companies pay HCPs. What we found is that the R2 value for the salary data model is approximately 11%. The R2 value for the market analysis, however, is more than four times higher at 47%.

After speaking with an executive from a Top 10 pharmaceutical company currently employing Cutting Edge Information’s FMV rates, he said that 95% of the affiliate markets accepted the rates without challenging them. That’s a great mark of distinction for any compliance team looking to implement a consistent approach to determining fair market value for its global teams.

Life science companies need to start moving away from older models built on salary data alone. New models still incorporate salary data, but they also combine other market factors that enable us to better project FMV rates. In Moneyball terms, the final FMV rate is what we’re trying to get to. If you’re running with the old-timers, it may be time for a new approach lest you start losing to the competition more frequently. Hey, it worked for Billy Beane.