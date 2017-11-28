Bring in Knowledgeable Vendors to Help Execute Pharmaceutical Digital Strategies

Many life science teams rely on third-party vendors to assist with their digital marketing objectives. Specialized digital agencies and advertising companies can offer the technical expertise to maximize the impact of digital marketing. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Pharmaceutical Marketing: Reevaluate Digital Trends and Metrics for Social Media and Mobile Success, finds that — while many teams work with third parties to develop broad objectives — more bring on vendors to help execute pharmaceutical digital strategies.

Figure 1 illustrates how surveyed teams work with vendors to plan and execute digital marketing strategies. The data show that teams who rely on vendors overwhelmingly utilize their expertise in some way to execute tactics.

Figure 1: How Teams Share Digital Strategy and Execution with Agencies

A combined 75% of surveyed teams that utilize third party vendors to assist with digital marketing outsource at least some execution responsibilities. Many teams turn to third-parties to perform digital marketing activities because vendors have the capability to convert content into a broad range of digital formats. In addition, many agencies have a deep understanding of medical science and work across multiple regions.

The largest group of surveyed teams — 42% — collaborate with vendors to develop digital marketing strategies but only outsource some of the strategy execution. These teams may have sufficient resources to manage some digital marketing programs although prefer to bring in some external expertise.

One third of surveyed teams develop digital strategies in-house and outsource the execution to a vendor. An interviewed consultant noted that many of his company’s clients prefer to develop their strategy before reaching out for assistance executing the tactics. He explained how one client held an internal workshop to craft a broad digital marketing strategy and prioritize objectives. Then, the company allocated objectives to the consultant’s team, which developed tactical plans.

Third-party agencies can bring the know-how to effectively execute pharmaceutical digital strategies. Many teams rely on vendors to implement plans while either keeping strategy development in-house or dedicating some company personnel to assist with strategy execution.

