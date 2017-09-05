Early-Stage Drug Development: Comparing Actual and Ideal Preclinical Study Turnaround Times

Early-stage drug development is only the very beginning of a product’s lifecycle. The faster a team moves compounds through preclinical stages, the more quickly the company can discern which compounds to focus its clinical resources and time on. As a result, study turnaround time can have a large impact on the company’s overall investment in a compound — whether that compound is successful and will go on to become a product or if it will fail and never offer a return on investment.

Cutting Edge Information’s report, Early-Stage Product Development, examines surveyed team’s ideal and actual turnaround times for different types of early stage drug development tests. For instance, Figure 1 shows the ideal and actual turnaround times for surveyed teams’ in vivo preclinical studies.

No surveyed team’s study lasts longer than nine months. However, the longest ideal turnaround time is only six.

The biggest disparity between actual and ideal timelines is for Company 1’s US team, whose study lasted three months longer than hoped.

Only two surveyed teams match their ideal turnaround times, while the remaining two teams are off by only one month.

Figure 1: Comparison of Ideal and Actual Turnaround Times: In Vivo Studies

Compared to other early-stage studies, in vivo studies have neither the longest nor shortest turnaround times among surveyed teams. One of the longest average turnaround times is for safety pharmacology studies, with an average turnaround time of 6.2 months. In contrast, in vitro studies’ average turnaround time among surveyed teams is 3.6 months. Incidentally, safety pharmacology studies also have one of the longest average differences between actual and ideal turnaround time. On average, surveyed teams spend 1.8 more months on these studies than they would like. In vivo studies, on the other hand, last an average 1 month longer than surveyed teams’ ideal.

Of course, teams will not select early-stage study type based solely on turnaround time — as each compound requires different types of studies and tests. But understanding how turnaround time differs for each study can help teams devise their early-stage development timelines.

