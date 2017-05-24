Involving Internal Groups in Drug Safety Training: Global vs. Country-Level Teams

Drug safety impacts many parts of life science organizations. Company pharmacovigilance teams develop training modules for these groups that are not directly tied to drug safety activities. To develop materials and assist with staff training, pharmacovigilance teams often bring in experts from these groups. Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmacovigilance report finds that pharmacovigilance teams’ scope drives which internal groups they involve in drug safety training activities. Specifically, medical affairs, regulatory and legal groups are more likely to contribute to training alongside country-level than global teams.

Figure 1: Percentage of Functions Involved in Specific Drug Safety Activities: Drug Safety Training

Although a large majority of company teams (79%) have dedicated drug safety groups, many also rely on other internal teams for drug safety training. Importantly, there is a divide between global and country-level teams in the groups that they bring in to assist with training.

Medical affairs groups contribute to training for 80% of country-level teams but only 22% of global teams. Meanwhile, more global teams have standalone drug safety training groups than country-level teams (89% and 60%, respectively). These data suggest that global teams more often have dedicated groups to tackle drug safety training while country-level teams are more likely to rely on medical affairs groups.

Forty-percent of surveyed teams bring in internal regulatory groups while 0% of global teams do. This is not surprising given that country-level teams work with a single regulatory authority while global teams face a wide range of regulatory requirements across their purview.

Similarly, global teams do not involve legal groups in training while 20% of country-level teams do. This is likely due to the variation in laws governing the pharmaceutical industry across different countries.

