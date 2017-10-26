Outsourcing the Right Activities for Drug Safety Programs

Many pharmacovigilance teams look to outsource certain aspects of their drug safety programs. Vendors aide teams that do not have enough resources or want to lessen their drug safety responsibilities. These third-parties can provide the staff and experience to help companies manage their drug safety programs. Though some teams may have been hesitant to trust vendors in the past, an interviewed Top 50 company executive believes that “the vendor space has become more mature and more trustworthy” and that outsourcing these activities will become more common in the future.

One interviewed small pharmaceutical company executive lacks the resources to expand her team to appropriately support the products. As a result, the company has master service agreements (MSAs) with a list of preferred vendors to quickly bring in additional staff when needed. This usually occurs around areas of increased drug safety activities, such as when a product approaches launch.

Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmacovigilance report examines different factors that influence drug safety program outsourcing. Depending on individual team preferences and circumstances, pharmacovigilance teams can outsource drug safety operations in several different ways and may use vendors to conduct any number of different drug safety activities. These activities range from complete project management to simple due diligence. Figure 1 shows the most commonly outsourced drug safety responsibilities among surveyed teams.

Literature services are the most commonly outsourced item among all surveyed teams (70%). All surveyed country-level teams outsource this activity.

For surveyed global teams, case management is the most likely outsourced item (70%).

Surveyed country-level teams only outsource two activities — literature services (100%) and regulatory submissions (33%).

At least half of surveyed global teams outsource all the drug safety activities.

Figure 1: Percentage of Teams Outsourcing Drug Safety Activities, by Company Type

Understanding which activities are most suitable for outsourcing can help pharmacovigilance teams optimize their drug safety programs. Using third-party vendors can help teams make the most of their available resources and improve the effectiveness of their programs .

