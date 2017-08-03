Life Science Teams Are Split Between Maintaining a Centralized and Decentralized Clinical Trial Structure

Life science teams support their product development activities with a variety of clinical trial structures. Some organizations employ a centralized team to oversee clinical operations across all therapeutic areas and regions. Others prefer a decentralized approach, and dedicate separate teams to oversee trial operations within a specific therapeutic area, country, or business unit. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Clinical Development and Trial Operations: Protocol Design and Cost Per Patient Benchmarks finds that teams are split almost evenly between using a centralized and decentralized clinical trial structure.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed clinical development teams that are completely centralized and that have responsibility over certain therapeutic areas, regions or business units.

Just over half (55%) of surveyed teams are completely centralized. Typically, small companies with fewer products in their pipelines are more likely to fit into this category. Fewer products in development are more manageable for a single clinical team. The reaming 45% of teams have responsibility over one specific area of clinical development.

The largest percentage of decentralized teams are grouped by therapeutic area. Fourteen percent of surveyed clinical teams are decentralized by business unit. Twelve percent of teams have responsibility over specific regions or countries.

Figure 1: Companies’ Clinical Operation Structures

Both centralized and decentralized clinical operations teams have their own advantages. For example, maintaining a centralized team may make communication easier between executive decision-makers and staff that perform trial activities. Taking a decentralized approach though can allow teams to focus on scientific aspects specific to a therapeutic area. In addition, an interviewed pharmaceutical company executive explained that the decentralized clinical trial structure at his company supports “competition between therapeutic areas while allowing for some level of autonomy.”

