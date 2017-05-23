Increased Technology Usage May Improve Customer Engagement and Patient-Centric Initiatives

Many new challenges and opportunities have risen because of the growing patient-centricity trend. Companies look to define patient-centricity in the context of their operations while showing the effectiveness and utility of their customer engagement initiatives. Integration of these initiatives into the company’s corporate culture and operations is key. Along with these challenges, new trends may make patient-centricity a more fruitful endeavor.

Cutting Edge Information surveyed life science executives to identify the emerging trends that they anticipate in the patient-centric space. Figure 1 highlights the reported trends. The largest percentage of surveyed teams (35%) foresee increased technology usage in customer engagement initiatives. Many companies are utilizing mobile and digital methodologies for healthcare support. Wearable devices, such as smartwatches, have also increased in popularity and open more channels for companies to regularly interact with their target audiences. Some other highlights include:

Of surveyed firms, 22% expect patient involvement to increase. One example of this involvement is the increasing use of patient advisory boards throughout product development.

More than a quarter (26%) of surveyed teams expect a more unified understanding of patient-centricity within the industry.

Thirteen percent of surveyed teams see a potential increase in patient-centric structures and resources along with 13% predicting more program and initiative offerings.

Only 9% of companies anticipate a growth in patient adherence and improved patient insights. Also, only 4% foresee improved ROI or success metrics.

Even though 22% of surveyed teams believe that patient involvement will rise, only 9% think that patients will become more adherent. This could be because the increase in technology will make it easier for patients to be involved, but may not drastically affect their compliance with the program.

Figure 1: Emerging Trends in Patient-Centricity