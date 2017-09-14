When to Kick Off Continuing Medical Education Grants Activity Depends Heavily on Product Type

Many teams utilize independent medical education (IME) or continuing medical education grants (CME) to increase treatment and disease awareness. However, challenges — like the firewall that separates teams from third-party vendors — can make producing successful IME events difficult. To maintain accreditation, IME events must be planned and implemented entirely by third-party vendors without influence from pharmaceutical company teams. Life sciences teams act strictly as event funders, providing funds for vendor-led programs. Regardless, teams have shown an increased willingness to fund IME event grants.

Frequently, teams do not focus on continuing medical education grants until late in the product’s lifecycle. Many vendors will not conduct CME events related to treatment options that are not available. So, teams often may wait for a product to clear development and regulatory roadblocks before they fund grants related to it. In Cutting Edge Information’s Funding Independent Medical Education Grants 1.8: Medical Affairs Product Launch Series, the research team asked IME teams about when they begin their grant activities.

Almost half of surveyed teams (46%) begin after launch.

Thirty-one percent of surveyed teams begin during product registration/launch.

Only 23% of surveyed teams start continuing medical education grant activities before registration and launch.

Figure 1: Lifecycle Stage When IME Grant Activities Start: All Teams

Teams that support niche products are more likely to start continuing medical education grant activities before the registration and launch phase. In fact, of surveyed teams, only niche product teams begin activities prior to the registration/launch phase. Forty percent of surveyed niche product teams start in Phase 3a. Blockbuster product teams, on the other hand, often wait the longest before starting CME activities. No surveyed blockbuster product team begins activities before registration/launch. Two-thirds of surveyed blockbuster product teams start after launch. Blockbuster products treat the most common and well-known diseases, so teams that support these products see little need to fund programs before lunch. Since disease awareness is already high, the teams can start activities later in the lifecycle.

