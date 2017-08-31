Important Factors to Consider When Funding In-Person and Online Continuing Medical Education Events

Continuing medical education events increase disease state and treatment awareness. As part of their continuing medical education strategies, medical affairs teams fund independent medical education (IME) grants. Cutting Edge Information’s module, Company-Driven Medical Education Programs: Medical Affairs Product Launch Series, discusses two types of continuing medical education events that company teams sponsor: in-person and online events. The research examines the factors that drive teams to fund one type of event over the other.

Both in-person and online IME events offer a viable platform to educate healthcare providers (HCPs) and other relevant audiences about a disease state and its available treatment options. Each option though, offers distinct advantages and drawbacks from the life science company’s perspective. For example, online medical education events are typically less costly than in-person events. However, many HCPs who attend medical education events still place a high value on in-person programs. In-person continuing medical education events generally offer a more intimate environment. This may be why many attendees prefer them to remote online events. These factors create a dilemma for medical affairs teams when choosing which types of programs to fund.

Despite the cost advantage of online education events, CEI’s research finds that medical affairs teams typically fund more grants to in-person than online continuing medical education events. For example, two teams featured in CEI’s module follow this trend and fund substantially more in-person than online events. Company 3’s medical affairs team reports funding eight in-person events during a product launch window but only one online event. Company 45’s team funds nearly three times as many in-person IME events as remote ones. Despite the lower costs of virtual programs, these two profiled teams likely recognize the higher quality experience that HCPs have with in-person education events.

